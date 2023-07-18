Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 2 of 13]

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Alexandra Proulx 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Master Corporal Genevieve Lapointe, Imagery Technician supports Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders and Spc. Joshua Taeckens with an Interview of the United States Coast Guard during Exercise TRADEWINDS '23 at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana on July 14th, 2023.

    Photo by: Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 09:48
    Photo ID: 7928918
    VIRIN: 230714-O-FK338-1017
    Resolution: 8150x5433
    Size: 0 B
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 13 of 13], by Alexandra Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TW23
    TRADEWINDS23
    Tradewinds 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT