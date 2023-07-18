U.S. Ambassador to Poland and Minister of Defense for Poland visit 3rd CAB

Mariusz Blaszczak, the Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Defense for Poland, speaks to Soldiers during a DV Day demonstration and static display that acted as the closing event for the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd CAB, aerial gunnery, in Nadarzyce, Poland, July 21, 2023. 3rd CAB is currently supporting V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

