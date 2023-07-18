Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Poland and Minister of Defense for Poland visit 3rd CAB [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Ambassador to Poland and Minister of Defense for Poland visit 3rd CAB

    POLAND

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Mark Brzezinsk, the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, speaks with Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during a DV Day demonstration and static display in Nadarzyce, Poland, July 21, 2023. 3rd CAB is currently supporting V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 06:19
    Photo ID: 7928883
    VIRIN: 230721-A-HE018-1508
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Stronger Together
    Steadfast and Loyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    Victory Corps

