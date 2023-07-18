U.S. Ambassador to Poland and Minister of Defense for Poland visit 3rd CAB

Two AH-64 Apaches assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, fly for a DV Day demonstration for Mariusz Blaszczak, the Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Defense for Poland, and Mark Brzezinsk, the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, in Nadarzyce, Poland, July 21, 2023. 3rd CAB is currently supporting V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

