SRA Production Walkthrough

230721-N-EU502-1014 SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, speaks with a contractor in the forecastle during a production walk-through with lead contractors during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

Date Taken: 07.21.2023
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US