230721-N-EU502-1009 SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, speaks with a contractor in an aircraft maintenance equipment shop during a production walk-through with lead contractors during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 00:54
|Photo ID:
|7928833
|VIRIN:
|230721-N-EU502-1009
|Resolution:
|4668x3112
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SRA Production Walkthrough [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
