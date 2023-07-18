Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Stacey Taylor Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 14]

    Col. Stacey Taylor Retirement Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Dillon Buck 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark A. Hashimoto, executive director, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, presents the Legion of Merit to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stacey Taylor, G-1 assistant chief of staff, MARFORPAC, aboard the USS Missouri, July 21, 2023. Col. Taylor was awarded the Legion of Merit for his 30 years of honorable service during his retirement ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Dillon Buck)

    Hawaii
    Retirement
    MARFORPAC

