Col. Stacey Taylor Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark A. Hashimoto, executive director, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, presents the Legion of Merit to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stacey Taylor, G-1 assistant chief of staff, MARFORPAC, aboard the USS Missouri, July 21, 2023. Col. Taylor was awarded the Legion of Merit for his 30 years of honorable service during his retirement ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Dillon Buck)

