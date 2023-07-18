USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia

The crew of the U.S. Navy's newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) gives three cheers with sailors from the HMAS Canberra during the U.S. ship’s commissioning ceremony in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. Canberra is the second U.S. Navy ship named for Australia’s capital. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
