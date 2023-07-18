U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Signal Brigade salute the flag before going on an organized run to celebrate Pride Month at Camp Humphreys, June 30, 2023. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)
This work, 1st Signal Brigade continues to celebrate Pride Month [Image 10 of 10], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
