U.S. Army Capt. Jaime Bass, the commander for HHC, 304TH ESB-E, 1st Signal Brigade, speaks to the soldiers participating in the Pride Month Run event organized by 1st Signal Brigade at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 30, 2023. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)
|06.30.2023
|07.22.2023 00:25
|7928717
|230630-A-QO916-9258
|2048x1365
|479.16 KB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|4
|0
This work, 1st Signal Brigade continues to celebrate Pride Month [Image 10 of 10], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
