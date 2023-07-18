Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Signal Brigade continues to celebrate Pride Month [Image 7 of 10]

    1st Signal Brigade continues to celebrate Pride Month

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Jaime Bass, the commander for HHC, 304TH ESB-E, 1st Signal Brigade, speaks to the soldiers participating in the Pride Month Run event organized by 1st Signal Brigade at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 30, 2023. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)

    This work, 1st Signal Brigade continues to celebrate Pride Month [Image 10 of 10], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

