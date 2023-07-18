USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Alex McMahon presents Australian Petty Officer Robert Fulton with a shell fired at the Washington Navy Yard on Memorial Day during an exchange of shells between the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard and the Royal Australian Navy ceremonial guard. The exchange of shells occurred shortly before the commissioning ceremony for the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

