U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyanah Cruz and Australia Navy Able Seaman Matilda Brown unveil a kangaroo-shaped funnel emblem that will adorn the U.S. Navy's newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 22:55 Photo ID: 7928638 VIRIN: 230722-D-DB155-1015 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.56 MB Location: SYDNEY, NSW, AU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia [Image 2 of 2], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.