USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyanah Cruz and Australia Navy Able Seaman Matilda Brown unveil a kangaroo-shaped funnel emblem that will adorn the U.S. Navy's newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|07.21.2023
|07.21.2023 22:55
|7928638
|230722-D-DB155-1015
|5568x3712
|8.56 MB
|SYDNEY, NSW, AU
|7
|0
USS Canberra (LCS 30) Commissions in Sydney
