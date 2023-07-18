U.S. Admiral Michael Gilday, 32nd Chief of Naval Operations, and Australian Vice Admiral Chief of Navy Mark Hammond applaud while U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyanah Cruz and Australia Navy Able Seaman Matilda Brown unveil a kangaroo-shaped funnel emblem that will adorn the U.S. Navy's newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 22:45 Photo ID: 7928623 VIRIN: 230722-D-DB155-1010 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.21 MB Location: SYDNEY, NSW, AU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia [Image 6 of 6], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.