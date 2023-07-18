Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia

    SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Admiral Michael Gilday, 32nd Chief of Naval Operations, and Australian Vice Admiral Chief of Navy Mark Hammond applaud while U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyanah Cruz and Australia Navy Able Seaman Matilda Brown unveil a kangaroo-shaped funnel emblem that will adorn the U.S. Navy's newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 22:45
    Photo ID: 7928623
    VIRIN: 230722-D-DB155-1010
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NSW, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia [Image 6 of 6], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Canberra (LCS 30) Commissions in Sydney

    Sydney
    USS Canberra
    EJ Hersom
    HMAS Canberra
    CanberraCommissioning

