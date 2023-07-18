U.S. Admiral Michael Gilday, 32nd Chief of Naval Operations, and Australian Vice Admiral Chief of Navy Mark Hammond applaud while U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyanah Cruz and Australia Navy Able Seaman Matilda Brown unveil a kangaroo-shaped funnel emblem that will adorn the U.S. Navy's newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 22:45
|Photo ID:
|7928623
|VIRIN:
|230722-D-DB155-1010
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SYDNEY, NSW, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia [Image 6 of 6], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Canberra (LCS 30) Commissions in Sydney
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT