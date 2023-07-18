Sailors salute during the commissioning ceremony of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 22:45 Photo ID: 7928619 VIRIN: 230722-D-DB155-1003 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.53 MB Location: SYDNEY, NSW, AU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia [Image 6 of 6], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.