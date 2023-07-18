CNO visits Australia

SYDNEY (July 21, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Australian deputy Prime Minister Donald Marles and Australian Chief of Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, during the opening ceremony for exercise Talisman Sabre aboard HMAS

Canberra in Sydney, Australia, July 21. Talisman Sabre is a biennial, multinational military exercise that focuses on crisis-action planning and contingency responses. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)

