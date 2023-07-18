Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO visits Australia

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    SYDNEY (July 21, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Australian deputy Prime Minister Donald Marles and Australian Chief of Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, during the opening ceremony for exercise Talisman Sabre aboard HMAS
    Canberra in Sydney, Australia, July 21. Talisman Sabre is a biennial, multinational military exercise that focuses on crisis-action planning and contingency responses. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 21:29
    Location: SYDNEY, AU 
    Australia
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO

