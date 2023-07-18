Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II "Pershing Strike 2023" [Image 6 of 6]

    323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II &quot;Pershing Strike 2023&quot;

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    20230721-A-ZT447-1063
    Sgt. Sarah Gaitano and Sgt. Jonathan Beekmann, both assigned to 323rd Chemical Company, 476th Chemical Battalion, fire an M2 machine guns at the zero range during the M2 qualifications as part of the Mobilization Exercise level II at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 21, 2023. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 20:50
    Photo ID: 7928565
    VIRIN: 230721-A-ZT447-1063
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II "Pershing Strike 2023" [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II &quot;Pershing Strike 2023&quot;
    323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II &quot;Pershing Strike 2023&quot;
    323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II &quot;Pershing Strike 2023&quot;
    323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II &quot;Pershing Strike 2023&quot;
    323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II &quot;Pershing Strike 2023&quot;
    323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II &quot;Pershing Strike 2023&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB
    323rd Chemical Company
    MOBEX II
    Pershing Strike 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT