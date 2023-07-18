20230721-A-ZT447-1024

Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Chemical Company, 476th Chemical Battalion, fire M2 machine guns during the M2 qualification range as part of the Mobilization Exercise level II at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 21, 2023. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

