USS Canbrerra Commissioning in Sydney Australia

Leading Seaman Sevanna Tansey reacts to standing with the crew of the USS Canberra during the commissioning ceremony of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom) (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|07.21.2023
|07.21.2023 20:25
|7928534
|230722-D-DB155-1001
|1800x1200
|805.33 KB
|SYDNEY, NSW, AU
|10
|0
USS Canberra (LCS 30) Commissions in Sydney
