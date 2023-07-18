Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental squadron provides world-class care to a thousand basic cadets [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Maj. Greyson Leftwich, 10th Medical Group dentist, evaluates a basic cadet during dental in-processing at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Dental Clinic, July, 10, 2023. A team of 75 officers and enlisted Airmen processed more than 1,000 basic cadets during a span of seven duty days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

