Dental squadron provides world-class care to a thousand basic cadets

Maj. Greyson Leftwich, 10th Medical Group dentist, evaluates a basic cadet during dental in-processing at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Dental Clinic, July, 10, 2023. A team of 75 officers and enlisted Airmen processed more than 1,000 basic cadets during a span of seven duty days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

