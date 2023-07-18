6th ARS to welcome KC-46A Pegasus

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron stand together in celebration for the upcoming arrival of the KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 20, 2023. Team Travis signed a proclamation signifying the acceptance of the first of 24 total KC-46A aircraft expected over the next several years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 18:17
|Photo ID:
|7928336
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-LJ715-1025
|Resolution:
|7141x4353
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
