U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theodore T. Fisher, 6th Air Refueling Squadron commander, signs a proclamation accepting the upcoming arrival of the KC-46A Pegasus to Travis Air Force Base, California, July 20, 2023. The proclamation signified acceptance of the first KC-46A aircraft assigned to Team Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 18:17
|Photo ID:
|7928335
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-LJ715-1019
|Resolution:
|6318x4328
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 6th ARS to welcome KC-46A Pegasus [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
