    6th ARS to welcome KC-46A Pegasus

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theodore T. Fisher, 6th Air Refueling Squadron commander, signs a proclamation accepting the upcoming arrival of the KC-46A Pegasus to Travis Air Force Base, California, July 20, 2023. The proclamation signified acceptance of the first KC-46A aircraft assigned to Team Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

    refueling
    Air Mobility Command
    Travis
    air power
    KC-46
    6th ARS

