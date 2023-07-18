6th ARS to welcome KC-46A Pegasus

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theodore T. Fisher, 6th Air Refueling Squadron commander, speaks with Airmen from the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron after signing a proclamation accepting the incoming KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 20, 2023. The proclamation signified the acceptance of the first KC-46A aircraft assigned to Team Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US