U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theodore T. Fisher, 6th Air Refueling Squadron commander, speaks with Airmen from the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron after signing a proclamation accepting the incoming KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 20, 2023. The proclamation signified the acceptance of the first KC-46A aircraft assigned to Team Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 18:17
|Photo ID:
|7928334
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-LJ715-1004
|Resolution:
|5564x3709
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th ARS to welcome KC-46A Pegasus [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT