Basic Cadets in-process at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Dental Clinic, July 10, 2023. During dental in-processing, each basic cadet receives an evaluation from a dentist and then, upon completion, receives a classification from class one to three, which denotes their military readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7928332
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-XU955-1006
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dental squadron provides world-class care to a thousand basic cadets [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT