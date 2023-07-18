Maj. Barney assumes command of the 433rd LRS

Col. Jeanne Bisesi, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, presents the 433rd Logistic Readiness Squadron guidon to Maj. Jeffrey Barney during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 9, 2023. The 433rd LRS's mission is to provide the logistical support necessary for the Alamo Wing to complete its assigned missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adriana Barrientos)

