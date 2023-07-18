Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 holds mount-out training [Image 3 of 3]

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    230719-N-VF045-1014 Builder 2nd Class Leo Tyler, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, records weights to prepare civil engineering support equipment for transport during a mount-out exercise in Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Ms., July 18, 2023. Mount-out exercises allow NMCBs to practice the preparation of civil engineering support equipment for rapid deployment by air. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 15:15
    Photo ID: 7928028
    VIRIN: 230719-N-VF045-1014
    Resolution: 5353x3569
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    This work, NMCB 11 holds mount-out training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

