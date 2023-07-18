NMCB 11 holds mount-out training

230719-N-VF045-1004 Equipment Operator 3rd Class Cole Masarik, left, and Equipment Operator Constructionman Cayden Betz, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, prepare civil engineering support equipment for transport during a mount-out exercise in Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Ms., July 19, 2023. Mount-out exercises allow NMCBs to practice the preparation of civil engineering support equipment for rapid deployment by air. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

