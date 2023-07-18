NMCB 11 holds mount-out training

230718-N-VF045-1006 Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 weigh a Mk 28 Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) cargo truck during a mount-out exercise in Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Ms., July 18, 2023. Mount-out exercises allow NMCBs to practice the preparation of civil engineering support equipment for rapid deployment by air. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)
