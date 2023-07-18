USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts daily operations

INDIAN OCEAN (July 20, 2023) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Genaro Garcia, from Santa Anna, California, checks emails in the personnel office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 20, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

