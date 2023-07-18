MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 18, 2023) – Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Franklin Parker, listens to a brief during a tour of Navy Recruiting Command, July 18. Assistant Secretary Parker met with senior leadership and Sailors to discuss ongoing recruiting and retention efforts during his visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin J. Breum)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 15:11
|Photo ID:
|7927972
|VIRIN:
|230718-N-GQ458-1281
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Visits Navy Recruiting Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
