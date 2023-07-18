MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 18, 2023) – Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Franklin Parker, listens to a brief during a tour of Navy Recruiting Command, July 18. Assistant Secretary Parker met with senior leadership and Sailors to discuss ongoing recruiting and retention efforts during his visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin J. Breum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 15:11 Photo ID: 7927972 VIRIN: 230718-N-GQ458-1281 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.86 MB Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Visits Navy Recruiting Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.