    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Visits Navy Recruiting Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Visits Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 18, 2023) – Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Franklin Parker, meets with nine future Sailors on the quarterdeck of Navy Recruiting Command, July 18. Assistant Secretary Parker met with senior leadership and Sailors to discuss ongoing recruiting and retention efforts during his visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin J. Breum)

    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Visits Navy Recruiting Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

