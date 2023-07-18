Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Visits Navy Recruiting Command

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 18, 2023) – Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Franklin Parker, administers the oath of enlistment to nine future Sailors on the quarterdeck of Navy Recruiting Command, July 18. Assistant Secretary Parker met with senior leadership and Sailors to discuss ongoing recruiting and retention efforts during his visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin J. Breum)

