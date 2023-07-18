Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Moreno's Retirement [Image 3 of 3]

    Capt. Moreno's Retirement

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, President of the U.S. Naval War College, delivers his remarks during Capt. Edgardo “Cheech” Moreno’s retirement ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, July 20, 2023. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by forging civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

