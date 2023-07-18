NASC Change of Command

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, President of the U.S. Naval War College, is piped aboard during Naval Aviation Schools Command’s change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, July 20, 2023. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by forging civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

