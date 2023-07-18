Transition of command: A new chapter begins for JBLE

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, incoming 633d Air Base Wing commander gives his welcoming speech after taking command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 21, 2023. As the new 633d ABW commander, Altman will provide support to more than 18,000 Air Force and Army personnel, ensuring JBLE delivers premier installation, medical and combat support anytime, anywhere to be the premier power projection platform in the nation.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

