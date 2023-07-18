Amy Beaulieu, wife of U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, along with their children and family, look to the stage during the 633d Air Base Wing change of command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 21, 2023. Serving alongside her husband over the past two years, Amy has been a key component to the Langley Spouses Club, hosting multiple events to foster greater community and morale amongst civilians and service members alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 13:35 Photo ID: 7927516 VIRIN: 230721-F-BD665-1089 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.59 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transition of command: A new chapter begins for JBLE [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.