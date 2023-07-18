U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, 15th Air Force commander, left, Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 633d Air Base Wing commander (outgoing), middle, and U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, right, stand at the position of attention prior to the passing of the flag during the change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 21, 2023. After leading JBLE for the last two years, Beaulieu relinquished command to Altman, who brings over 21 years of command, civil engineering and staff experience, as he steps into his new position to lead the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 13:35 Photo ID: 7927514 VIRIN: 230721-F-BD665-1054 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.88 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transition of command: A new chapter begins for JBLE [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.