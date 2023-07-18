Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transition of command: A new chapter begins for JBLE [Image 2 of 5]

    Transition of command: A new chapter begins for JBLE

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, 15th Air Force commander, left, Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 633d Air Base Wing commander (outgoing), middle, and U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, right, stand at the position of attention prior to the passing of the flag during the change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 21, 2023. After leading JBLE for the last two years, Beaulieu relinquished command to Altman, who brings over 21 years of command, civil engineering and staff experience, as he steps into his new position to lead the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    This work, Transition of command: A new chapter begins for JBLE [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Change of Command
    633d Air Base Wing
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    15th Air Force

