Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    122nd Fighter Wing Conquer Above Graphic

    122nd Fighter Wing Conquer Above Graphic

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. William Hopper 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This graphic was created to proudly display the Fort Wayne Air National Guard base's official Conquer Above wing crest combined with distinctive 122nd Fighter Wing branding. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Master Sgt. William Hopper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7927500
    VIRIN: 230721-Z-GK926-1001
    Resolution: 2250x2250
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing Conquer Above Graphic, by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    122nd Fighter Wing
    Crest
    Blacksnakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT