USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 5, 2023) – U.S. Navy Seaman Brandon Herlong, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), performs equipment checks during a firefighting exercise July 5, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)



