    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Nowak 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 5, 2023) – U.S. Navy Chief Logistics Specialist Makerria Stroud, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), records information during a medical training exercise July 5, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

    This work, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

