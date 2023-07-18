ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 28, 2023) – The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) sails in the Atlantic Ocean as part of composite unit training exercise (COMPTUEX) June 28, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four COMPTUEX. COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 10:20 Photo ID: 7926539 VIRIN: 230628-N-PS818-1079 Resolution: 5524x3683 Size: 0 B Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.