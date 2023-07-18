USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Ensign James Weldon, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), scans the horizon for other ships, June 28, 2023, in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)



Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 Location: NORFOLK, US