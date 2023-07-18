Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    414th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 28]

    414th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Renato Dapat sings US national anthems during 414th Contracting Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 21, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. Frankie J. Cruz relinquished command to Col. Isaac M. Torres. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 09:04
    Photo ID: 7926299
    VIRIN: 230721-A-DO858-1102
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 20.68 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 414th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

