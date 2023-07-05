Italian Army Fanfara (band) of the Folgore Paratroopers Brigade plays for the U.S. Army 414th Contracting Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 21, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. Frankie J. Cruz relinquished command to Col. Isaac M. Torres. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

