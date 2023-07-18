Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct Interoperability Training [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct Interoperability Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    Sailors attached to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit 1 and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” participate in maritime recovery training in the San Diego bay alongside NASA personnel, July 18, 2023. In preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the U.S. Navy will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious capabilities with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct Interoperability Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASA
    USS John P Murtha
    ESG-3
    Artemis
    LPD-26
    URT-10

