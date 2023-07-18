U.S. Army Col. Frankie J. Cruz, outgoing commander of 414th Contracting Support Brigade, provides remarks during his award ceremony before change of command ceremony for 414th Contracting Support Brigade at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 21, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. Frankie J. Cruz relinquished command to Col. Isaac M. Torres. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 08:58 Photo ID: 7926282 VIRIN: 230721-A-DO858-1025 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 22.56 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 414th Contracting Support Brigade Award Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.