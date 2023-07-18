Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    414th Contracting Support Brigade Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    414th Contracting Support Brigade Award Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Frankie J. Cruz, outgoing commander of 414th Contracting Support Brigade, provides remarks during his award ceremony before change of command ceremony for 414th Contracting Support Brigade at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 21, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. Frankie J. Cruz relinquished command to Col. Isaac M. Torres. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

