Sailors attached to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit 1 and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” participate in maritime recovery training in the San Diego bay alongside NASA personnel, July 18, 2023. In preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the U.S. Navy will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious capabilities with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 09:00 Photo ID: 7926270 VIRIN: 230718-N-YT019-1025 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 820.2 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct Interoperability Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.