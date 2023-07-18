AOTW Weatherly

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kagan Weatherly, right, 603rd Air Operations Center airlift plans noncommissioned officer in charge, accepts a coin from Col. Jamil Musa, left, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 20, 2023. Weatherly was awarded Airlifter of the Week for his efforts in his work center such as planning C-130 missions supporting the U.S. European and African Commands, overseeing multiple NATO readiness exercises including Finland’s first exercise as a NATO member, and ensuring more than 400 Airmen in his squadron are fit to fight as a primary unit fitness program manager. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

