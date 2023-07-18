AOTW Weatherly

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kagan Weatherly, 603rd Air Operations Center airlift plans noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 20, 2023. Weatherly was recently awarded Airlifter of the Week for his dedication to the Air Force and his squadron through planning C-130 missions across the U.S. European and African Commands, supporting the Airmen in his unit by ensuring they are prepared for their Air Force physical fitness test, and overseeing multiple NATO readiness exercises, including Finland’s first exercise as an official member of NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

