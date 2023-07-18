Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AOTW Weatherly

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kagan Weatherly, 603rd Air Operations Center airlift plans noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 20, 2023. Weatherly was recently awarded Airlifter of the Week for his dedication to the Air Force and his squadron through planning C-130 missions across the U.S. European and African Commands, supporting the Airmen in his unit by ensuring they are prepared for their Air Force physical fitness test, and overseeing multiple NATO readiness exercises, including Finland’s first exercise as an official member of NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Ramstein Air Base
    603rd AOC
    Airlifter of the Week
    ATOW
    603 Air Operations Center

