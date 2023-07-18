AOTW Weatherly

This layout and design graphic depicts U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kagan Weatherly, 603rd Air Operations Center airlift plans noncommissioned officer in charge, being awarded Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 20, 2023. Weatherly was selected for being the go-to planner for all C-130 missions supporting the U.S. European and African Commands across the two continents. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

