Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AOTW Weatherly [Image 1 of 3]

    AOTW Weatherly

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    This layout and design graphic depicts U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kagan Weatherly, 603rd Air Operations Center airlift plans noncommissioned officer in charge, being awarded Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 20, 2023. Weatherly was selected for being the go-to planner for all C-130 missions supporting the U.S. European and African Commands across the two continents. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 07:02
    Photo ID: 7926054
    VIRIN: 230720-F-FN350-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 755.87 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AOTW Weatherly [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AOTW Weatherly
    AOTW Weatherly
    AOTW Weatherly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    603rd AOC
    Airlifter of the Week
    ATOW
    603 Air Operations Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT